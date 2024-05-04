LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.
LivaNova Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 891,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
