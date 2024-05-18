Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock worth $312,577,246 in the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vertiv by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.