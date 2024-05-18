Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schneider National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Schneider National by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

