UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQSP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.08.

Get Squarespace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Squarespace

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $660,316.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,789 shares of company stock valued at $17,903,473. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.