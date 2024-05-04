NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.