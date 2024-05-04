China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

