Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.
About Natuzzi
