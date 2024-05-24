FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,480 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 634,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,185 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,503. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.95. 2,726,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $391.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

