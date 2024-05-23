Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,003,000 after buying an additional 421,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.16. 1,653,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.49. The stock has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

