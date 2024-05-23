BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.95. 6,965,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,672,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

