Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,796 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,418,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $527.86. 2,010,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,789. The company has a market cap of $455.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.