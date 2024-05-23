FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.88. 8,277,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

