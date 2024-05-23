ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 0.3%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $768.04 and last traded at $768.77. 199,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,190,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.83.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $747.63 and its 200 day moving average is $730.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Burney Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $897,908,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

