Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 6,979,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,737. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

