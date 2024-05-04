Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Paycom Software worth $44,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $171.29 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.47.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.