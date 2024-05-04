Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,784 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.50% of FS KKR Capital worth $83,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 867,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,641. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

