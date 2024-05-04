Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $116.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.45% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $116,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

FTEC traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 229,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $110.80 and a one year high of $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

