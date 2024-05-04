CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $468.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $468.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.64.

Shares of CACI opened at $414.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. CACI International has a 12 month low of $293.69 and a 12 month high of $416.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.44.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $18,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CACI International by 32.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CACI International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

