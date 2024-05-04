Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $65.73

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Hasbro stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

