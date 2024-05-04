BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.53 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.