Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE:BE opened at $15.71 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

