Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Barclays

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.75.

EXR stock opened at $142.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

