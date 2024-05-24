Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Trading Down 3.5 %

UJO opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.26) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.57. The company has a market capitalization of £22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Union Jack Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Union Jack Oil’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

