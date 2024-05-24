Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

