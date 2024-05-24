Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.
Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals
About Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
