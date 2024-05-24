Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $23.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $44,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,429.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $44,499.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,429.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,141.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,828,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,550,151.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,060 shares of company stock worth $208,084. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

