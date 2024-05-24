Zacks Research Comments on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.25.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NTR opened at C$81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$64.89 and a 12 month high of C$92.48. The stock has a market cap of C$40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.96.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.46%.

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In related news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.48 per share, with a total value of C$35,740.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $81,295. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.47%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

