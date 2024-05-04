Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

