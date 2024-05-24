Snail, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Snail in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Snail Stock Performance
Shares of Snail stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.82.
About Snail
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.
