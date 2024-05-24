Insider Buying: Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Insider Acquires £15,000 in Stock

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,064.57).

The firm has a market cap of £9.61 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 2.09. Huddled Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.82.

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

