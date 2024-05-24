Insider Buying: Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Insider Purchases £50,601 in Stock

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,312.40).
Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 153.60 ($1.95) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,840.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17,500.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
