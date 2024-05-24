Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 36,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Corning by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 580,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

