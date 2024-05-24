The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.