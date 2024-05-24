NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Peel Hunt began coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 309.38 ($3.93).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 307.20 ($3.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.80 ($4.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.33.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($612.32). Company insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

