Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $725.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Shares of NFLX opened at $635.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.45. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $650.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $216,538,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 591.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Netflix by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

