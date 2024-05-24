CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $151.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get CRA International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRA International

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $170.25 on Monday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.16.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,245. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $115,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.