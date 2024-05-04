New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.