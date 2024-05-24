Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Green Plains has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

