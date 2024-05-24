US Capital Advisors Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

