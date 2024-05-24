WizzFinancial’s (FIN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

WizzFinancial Stock Performance

WizzFinancial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.98.

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

WizzFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.