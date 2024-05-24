ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Buys £700 in Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wollenberg acquired 5,000 shares of ADVFN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £700 ($889.68).

ADVFN Stock Down 5.9 %

LON:AFN opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.36 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ADVFN Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.32).

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

