ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Buys £700 in Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wollenberg acquired 5,000 shares of ADVFN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £700 ($889.68).
ADVFN Stock Down 5.9 %
LON:AFN opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.36 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ADVFN Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.32).
ADVFN Company Profile
