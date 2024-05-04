Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Hits $20.29 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $35,267.31 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00034519 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014208 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.