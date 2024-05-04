Klaytn (KLAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.01 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $674.75 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Klaytn
Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,940,924,801 coins and its circulating supply is 3,627,898,882 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.