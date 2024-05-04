Wrapped Everscale Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $11,254.06 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,110,681,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,110,609,922 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03205868 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,982.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

