Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,180 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 328.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.