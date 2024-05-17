Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,517. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $473.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 237,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.