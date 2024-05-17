F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.15. Approximately 41,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 104,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

