Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.88.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASND stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.12. 643,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,790. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.