AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.
