Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTO

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 107,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,946. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.