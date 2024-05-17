Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
