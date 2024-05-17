Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 101,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 620,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNGX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $803.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,850. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $17,427,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,471,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.